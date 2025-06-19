Indian Army sets up drone MRO lab in tie-up with Chennai firm Zuppa

CHENNAI: In line with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s vision to equip every soldier with a drone, the Dakshin Bharat Area has set up a dedicated drone MRO lab at the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, in partnership with Chennai-based Zuppa.

The initiative marks a strategic shift in the military’s approach to unmanned aerial systems (UAS), placing greater emphasis not only on frontline drone deployment but also on in-theatre repair, diagnostics, and self-reliance. The effort follows lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor.

The operation underscored the urgent need for Indian soldiers not only to operate drones but to independently maintain and troubleshoot them during active conflict scenarios.

“The real challenge in drone warfare isn’t just flying them - it’s understanding their inner workings, especially how high electromagnetic fields can disrupt sensitive sensors,” said Sai Pattabiram, founder and managing director of Zuppa. “The MRO lab is designed as a scalable, hands-on ecosystem to bridge that knowledge gap.”

The MRO lab is the result of a series of technical consultations between Lieutenant General Karanbir Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, and Zuppa’s engineering team. The project includes DGCA-certified drone pilot training, to be delivered in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAV), and is underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Zuppa and the Army's Madras Regimental Centre.