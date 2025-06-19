Karur police shoot history-sheeter in leg after machete attack during arrest attempt

KARUR: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was shot in the leg by city police on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked officers while trying to evade arrest. He was being pursued in connection with an attempted murder case.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as ‘Pencil’ alias Tamilarasan, a 30-year-old resident of Chinna Aandankoil in Karur. More than 15 cases, including attempted murder and robbery, are pending against him in Karur and Pudukottai districts.

Police said that Tamilarasan, along with his accomplices Prakash, Manoj, and Hariharan, assaulted a man with wooden sticks near Lighthouse Corner in Karur on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, Karur Town police rushed to the spot and arrested Prakash, Hariharan, and Manoj. However, Tamilarasan managed to flee.

In an effort to apprehend Tamilarasan, police conducted patrols along the Karur-Salem National Highway on Wednesday night. They found him hiding near the flyover on Arikkarampalayam Road in Karur and attempted to arrest him.

At that moment, Tamilarasan allegedly attacked the police with a machete and attempted to flee. In response, Inspector Manivannan shot him in the right leg, causing him to collapse. He was later admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.