Lizard found in snack distributed during Naan Mudhalvan programme at UoM

CHENNAI: Panic prevailed at the Naan Mudhalvan faculty development programme (FDP), organised at University of Madras, Guindy campus, on Wednesday after the participating teachers found a dead lizard in the snack offered to them. The training programme was suspended after the incident.

It was alleged that about 10 faculty members experienced uneasiness and vomited after having the snack. Over 100 teachers from various government arts and science colleges and schools in the city are participating in the five day training programme that started on Monday. They were served sundal (boiled chickpeas) during the snack break at 11.30 am.

After a majority of the attendees had eaten the snack, a few of the participants noticed a dead lizard at the bottom of the container. As the news spread, panic stricken teachers started complaining of dizziness and vomiting. Few rushed to private hospitals on their own.

“We informed Naan Mudhalvan officials immediately after the incident but there was no response for hours. Only after we sat on dharna, around 3 pm, did they send a medical team to examine us,” said a teacher of Pachaiyappa’s college.

Meanwhile, Naan Mudhalvan officials said all the teachers were fine. “As soon as we got information, a medical team was sent,“ said a senior official.