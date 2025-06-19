Tamil Nadu

Musiri RDO dies after official vehicle collides with bus, earthmover in Tiruchy

The right tyre of the vehicle burst causing the driver to lose control and first collide with a mofussil TNSTC bus and then with a JCB on the other side of the road.
Musiri RDO death
Musiri Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P Aramutha Devasena (55) died in a road accident near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy district on Thursday morning.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUCHY: Musiri Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) died after her official vehicle collided with a government TNSTC bus and a JCB, following a tyre burst near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy district.

The deceased was P Aramutha Devasena (55) from Mettupatti village in Pudukkottai district. The driver, V Prabhakar (51) from Thuraiyur, was seriously injured.

According to police sources, Aramutha Devasena has been the RDO of Musiri for over a year. On Thursday morning, she was travelling in her official vehicle to attend a meeting at the Tiruchy District Collectorate. The vehicle was driven by Prabhakar.

While approaching Kadiyakurichy near Jeeyapuram on the Karur-Tiruchy National Highway, the vehicle’s right tyre burst. As a consequence, Prabhakar lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a government mofussil bus heading towards Tiruppur and then hit a JCB on the left side of the road. In this, Aramutha Devasena died on the spot, and Prabhakar sustained serious injuries.

On receiving the information, Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot, rescued Prabhakar, and sent him to Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for treatment. The body of the deceased was also sent to the same hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Accident
death
Musiri RDO

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com