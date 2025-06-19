NIA arrests four more for links with IS in 2022 Coimbatore car blast case

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the 2022 car blast case in Coimbatore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four more accused on Wednesday, for recruitment to the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS). This takes the total arrests in the case across the state to eight.

The arrested have been identified as Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah alias MAC Raja and Sheik Dawood. They had been allegedly radicalised by Jameel Basha, founder of Madras Arabic College who, along with his associates, were involved in recruiting youth and subtly infusing Salafi-Jihadi ideology, under the guise of imparting Arabic classes in the state, the NIA said.

The arrests followed an investigation into the car explosion on October 23, 2022 near Sangameswarar Temple. Jameesha Mubin, who died in the blast, was found to be an IS sympathiser.

NIA had earlier arrested Basha and his associates Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman and Mohammed Hussain who were using classrooms and social media for their radicalisation activities, NIA said.