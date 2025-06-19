Procure mango at Rs 20/kg, ryots urge Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated with the CPI, has urged the state government to immediately intervene and procure mangoes at Rs 20 per kg, including subsidy, to safeguard mango farmers who are facing distress due to falling prices.

In a statement, the association’s general secretary P S Masilamani said that due to a bumper harvest this year and lack of institutional procurement, mango prices have plummeted below Rs 4 per kg, forcing many farmers to dump their produce on roads or leave the fruits to rot on trees.

With mango pulp factories largely run by private players and an oversupply across southern states, farmers are unable to get fair prices.

Masilamani pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has begun procuring mangoes at Rs 12/kg, with an additional Rs 4/kg subsidy.

He called on the state government to follow suit by involving the agricultural marketing department, setting up cold storage units, and eventually establishing state-run mango pulp factories to ensure price stability for growers.