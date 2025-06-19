Summer paddy yield in Thanjavur slightly below farmers’ expectations

THANJAVUR: The summer paddy harvest in Thanjavur district is nearing completion, with farmers reporting a decent yield, albeit slightly below expectations. As per official data, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has so far procured 70,000 tonnes of paddy during the ongoing harvest season.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, summer paddy was cultivated across 45,000 acres this year- an increase of 7,500 acres compared to the usual area covered during the season. Paddy sown or transplanted until March 31 is considered part of the summer crop.

Harvest has already been completed in around 42,000 acres, and yield figures suggest moderate success. “In Orathanadu, farmers are getting 30 to 36 bags of 60 kg paddy per acre, with some areas reporting up to 40 bags,” said Sami Natarajan, a farmer from Orathanadu and the state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association. “While this is a decent yield, most farmers had expected around 45 bags per acre,” he added.