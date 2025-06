DINDIGUL: A woman’s alleged illicit relationship has led to the death of four members of her family, as her mother and grandmother killed themselves after strangulating the woman’s two minor daughters, aged five and seven, at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, Kaleeswari (45) was residing with daughter Pavithra (25) and mother Chellammal (65) at Chinna Kulipatti village of Oddanchatram after her husband’s death several years ago. The woman had married off Pavithra to Prabhakaran, a trader from Aravakuruchi in Karur, 10 years ago.

After the marriage, disputes broke out between Pavithra and Prabhakaran and the couple often quarrelled, sources said. Last April, Pavithra, along with two minor daughters, Lathikasri (7) and Deepthi (5), walked out of her husband’s house and moved to her mother’s home at Oddanchatram.