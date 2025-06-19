Tamil novelist Saravanan gets Bal Puraskar; Yuva Puraskar for Lakshmihar

CHENNAI: Tamil writers Vishnupuram Saravanan and Lakshmihar have been chosen for the Bal Puraskar award and Yuva Puraskar award respectively for the year 2025 by the Sahitya Akademi, both in the category of children’s literature.

The novel Ottrai Siragu Oviya by Saravanan has been chosen for Bal Puraskar award, while a short stories collection titled Koothondru Kooditru by Lakshmihar won the Yuva Puraskar award.

Congratulating both writers, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a post on X said the book Ottrai Siragu Oviya by Vishnupuram Saravanan emphasises environmental protection.

He also recalled that Saravanan has been actively involved in initiatives of the school education department, such as Oonjal, Thenchittu, and Kanavu Aasiriyar. The CM said Lakshmihar has been chosen for the Yuva Puraskar award as recognition for his profound writing skills in Koothondru Kooditru.