Three Krishnagiri school students mop classroom; probe on

KRISHNAGIRI: Three school students of a panchayat union primary school (PUPS) near Shoolagiri were allegedly made to clean a classroom using a mop on Monday.

In the video, three school students of the PUPS at U Sinigiripalli were cleaning the classroom using a mop. Following this, parents asked the school education department to take action against the school headmistress, Sailaja, on Wednesday.

When TNIE spoke to Shoolagiri Block Education Officer, George, he said, “The school has 39 students with two school management committee appointed teachers and a headmistress. Last Friday, a BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) painting was done in the school, and the paint was spilled on the floor. On Monday, while the HM and an SMC teacher were cleaning the spillage using a mop, three students allegedly used the mop playfully when the staff were away, and this was recorded by a parent on his phone.”

“We are enquiring. We will take necessary action,” he added.

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj echoed the same sentiment.