Tomato prices pick up but Dharmapuri farmers still feel the squeeze

DHARMAPURI: After six months of poor pricing caused by a market glut, tomato prices have seemingly improved due to seasonal impacts. On Wednesday, the price reached about Rs 15 per kg in the retail market and Rs 20 per kg in the wholesale market. However, farmers said that increasing moisture has been affecting tomato cultivation.

Tomatoes are cultivated on about 13,000 acres annually across Dharmapuri, district, with approximately 4,000 acres cultivated in June. But as the monsoon intensifies, farmers fear its impact and have stopped tomato cultivation, leading to price surge in Dharmapuri. Agriculture marketing officials stated, "The hike is a seasonal fluctuation caused by the monsoon."

Speaking to TNIE, P Ganesh, a tomato farmer from Palacode, said, "For the past six months, wholesale prices have been between Rs 5 and Rs 7, of which Rs 1 is collected for cleaning and packaging the produce. A few farmers have not been able to break even as they invest about Rs 20,000 per acre, including labour charges. Even with the price hike, the situation is not favourable to farmers, but low production has caused the price hike."