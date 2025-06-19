Yercaud Express hits iron rod on railway tracks, narrow escape for three HC judges

ERODE: Unidentified miscreants attempted to derail the Yercaud-Chennai Express by placing an iron rail across the tracks near Magudanchavadi in Salem district. It is alleged that three judges of the Madras High Court were travelling on that train.

Sources said the train from Erode to Chennai Central had departed as usual on Tuesday night. The train was travelling between Mavelipalayam and Magudanchavadi railway stations at 9.45 pm. At that time, the train engine rammed into a piece of railway track that was placed across the track.

The train dragged the piece along for about a kilometre, and subsequently, the engine broke down.

Officials from Erode and Salem railway stations and Erode railway police rushed to the spot and held an inspection. Even after 1.5 hours, the engine could not be repaired. Subsequently, a replacement engine from Salem arrived, and the train departed at 11.31 pm.