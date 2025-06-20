25 Bangladeshis arrested for staying with fake documents in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Twenty-five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a textile export unit near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday night, for staying with fabricated documents.

They were caught in a surprise joint operation led by a special team reporting to the district police superintendent, the Q Branch, and the Palladam police. Following the crackdown, all the 25 Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Palladam police and arrested under the Foreigners Act.

A police team, acting on a tip-off, rounded up the labourers at RM Nagar in Kunnagalpalayam near Palladam on Wednesday night. They were staying in row houses rented by one Poongodi, who usually rents houses to migrants working at knitwear units in the vicinity. Of them, 20 workers had joined the unit five months ago, and the remaining five had been in the export unit for the last three years, police said.

We seized bogus documents from them. They had obtained Aadhaar cards by submitting fake documents and subsequently moved to Tiruppur, police added.

The labourers were booked under Sections 3(2)(c) and 14 of the Foreigners Act. They will be remanded to the Puzhal prison in Chennai, police said.

This is the second instance of a large number of Bangladeshi nationals being arrested in Tiruppur district this year. So far, 61 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from the Palladam police limits this year, according to the police.