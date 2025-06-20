Cracker blast death: HC hikes aid, asks Tamil Nadu to create rehab protocol

MADURAI: Observing that repeated accidents in firecracker manufacturing units denote the failure of regulatory bodies in discharging their duties, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court gave a series of directions and suggestions to the state government and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on enhancement of compensation, scrutinisation of licensing practices, cause-based investigation into accidents, and structured rehabilitation framework for victims’ families, among others.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the directions recently while enhancing the compensation awarded to four women from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh over death of their husbands in a fire accident at a cracker manufacturing unit at Ettakkapatti village in Sivakasi in 2014.

The judge observed the accident is not an isolated case of mismanagement but is a part of a pattern of regulatory failure. The repeated pattern of accidents — 131 deaths and 146 serious injuries between 2019 and 2023 in the region — suggests a chronic absence of inspection, enforcement, and accountability.

Despite the tiered licensing mechanism, district revenue officers, who are only authorised to grant licence when the explosive substances stored or processed are below 15kg, issue licences beyond their jurisdiction by permitting multiple sheds or use of explosives above limit, the judge noted.

The Industrial Safety and Health Department, which bears statutory responsibility to oversee factory safety, is critically understaffed and the District Level Safety Committee constituted by the state labour department has not ensured meaningful oversight, he added. The criminal cases registered in connection with accidents are also investigated by police in a mechanical manner, the judge said.