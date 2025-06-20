Families mark Kallakurichi hooch tragedy anniversary with memories, grief

KALLAKURICHI: A year after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy claimed 38 lives, families of the victims gathered in Karunapuram on Thursday to mark the first anniversary with a solemn memorial, demanding justice and long-term rehabilitation for the affected community.

Family members lit candles and garlanded portraits of the deceased, many breaking down as they remembered their loved ones.

G Preetha, sister of G Praveen (28), who was one of the victims, said, “It has been a year, but justice is still a far cry. We want the government to not only punish those responsible but also provide long-term support through de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes for men still struggling with alcohol addiction in our area.”

The anniversary event, organised by local DMK functionaries, saw the participation of councillors, residents, activists, and MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan. Lunch was served to attendees at the makeshift memorial erected in memory of the victims.

The hooch tragedy in June 2024 sent shock waves across the state and exposed the deep-rooted menace of illicit alcohol in vulnerable neighbourhoods. Most of the victims were daily-wage labourers.