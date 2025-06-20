Four fishers from TN's Ramanathapuram fall off boat, one missing

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 40-year-old fisherman went missing after his boat capsized mid-sea in the wee hours on Thursday. Three of his colleagues were rescued by fishermen who were in other boats

According to an official in the fisheries department, 445 mechanised boats ventured out in the evening on June 18 from Mandapam.

In the wee hours, a boat (IND-TN-11-MM-314) which was carrying four fishermen sunk mid-sea due to technical issues.

Immediately some fishermen who were nearby came to their rescue. They rescued three fishermen but K Syed Ibrahimsha (40) went missing. On information about the incident, the fisheries officials in Ramanathapuram set out in boats and searched the area to trace him. Also, information was given to Coast Guard. Till Thursday evening, Ibrahimsha could not be traced, sources said.

In another incident, Jowin (33), a fisherman from Rameswaram fell into the sea while fishing 8 nautical miles from the coast. Immediately, other fishermen dived into the sea and rescued him; however, Jowin remained unconscious. On information from the fishermen, the Indian Coast Guard Ship C-432 rushed to the spot and rescued him.

ICG sources said the fisherman had suffered an epileptic fit and fell overboard. First-aid was given and he was stabilized. After reaching the coast, he was admitted in the Ramanathapuram GH.