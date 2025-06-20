Get well soon! PMK President Anbumani on party veteran GK Mani's hospitalisation

DHARMAPURI: A General Committee meeting of the PMK held in Dharmapuri on Thursday passed over 17 resolutions, including implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, improvement of rural roads, and implementation of the pending water management scheme, among other resolutions.

PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss who spoke at the meeting took a jibe at party veteran GK Mani who has been hospitalised amid speculation that he did so to avoid the party meeting.

"Has the honorary president of the party come to the meeting? In the morning, we prayed for his well-being in Salem. It seems it will take a few days. I guess our prayers are not enough. I sincerely wish him and others good health," Anbumani remarked.

Referring to the recent spat with party founder and his father S Ramadoss over control of the party, Anbumani further said, "My commitment is to the party and its cadre. This is all I can say at this time. There are many burdens that I cannot share".

Earlier in the day Anbumani attended a district general body meeting of the party in Salem.

As reported earlier PMK's two MLAs --its Assembly floor leader GK Mani and R Arul -- were admitted to separate hospitals in Chennai on June 18 owing to 'sudden' illness. It is suspected the two did so to avoid attending Thursday's district general council meetings called by Anbumani.