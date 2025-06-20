IGGGH Puducherry performs three kidney transplants in three weeks

PUDUCHERRY: The Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH & PGI), Puducherry, has successfully conducting three kidney transplants within just three weeks. The procedures included two cadaver transplants and one live-related transplant.

The transplants were performed under the leadership of Dr K Sudhakar, head of urology and transplant unit, and Dr Kumar, head of nephrology. Among the recipients were a 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man who received kidneys from cadaver donors. The third transplant involved a husband donating a kidney to his ailing wife.

“This achievement underscores the expertise and coordination of our medical team. We are proud to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare,” said Dr Sudhakar, crediting medical superintendent Dr Sevvel and the hospital’s surgical and nephrology teams for their support.

The hospital will soon procure advanced 4k laproscopic system, which makes donor nephrectomy easier and comfortable, added Sudhakar.

Since reviving its transplant programme in February 2024, IGGGH & PGI has performed 11 successful kidney transplants — eight from live donors and three from cadaver donors — with a 100% success rate. Six of these surgeries have been completed in 2025 so far. Immunosuppressive medication is provided free to transplant recipients. Currently, the hospital conducts 400–500 dialysis sessions each month across two daily shifts.