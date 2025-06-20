Indian Coast Guard apprehends five individuals for intruding offshore vessel near Kakinada

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended five individuals who allegedly boarded an offshore support vessel with the suspected intent to rob, in a maritime security breach that occurred just off the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, the intrusion took place late evening on June 19 when a group of five aboard a fishing boat approached the offshore support vessel MV GH Pathfinder.

The vessel was anchored approximately 2.5 nautical miles from the Vakalapudi Lighthouse, operating in waters routinely trafficked by commercial support ships servicing the oil and gas sector in the Bay of Bengal.