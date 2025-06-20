Madras HC stays ED proceedings against Film producer and businessman in alleged TASMAC scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on all further proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran in connection with the alleged TASMAC money laundering case.

A division bench comprising Justices M.S. Ramesh and V. Lakshminarayanan passed the interim orders on petitions filed by the two individuals, observing that the ED's search operations lacked jurisdiction due to the absence of incriminating material.

“There is an interim stay on all further proceedings (by the ED) against the petitioners pursuant to the authorisation dated 15.5.2025, pending disposal of the main writ petitions,” the bench stated in its order.

The court further directed the ED to return all properties seized and sealed during the search conducted on May 16, until the writ petitions are finally adjudicated.