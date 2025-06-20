Madras HC summons Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary in contempt case over delay in compassionate appointments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and his predecessor Shiv Das Meena to appear before the court on July 21, 2025 in connection with a suo motu contempt of court case. The case was initiated over alleged non-compliance with the court’s 2023 directives regarding appointments on compassionate grounds.

Justice Battu Devanand, who presided over the hearing on Friday, ordered that statutory notices be issued to both officers.

“Issue statutory notice to the respondents for their personal appearance (in the court) on July 21, 2025,” stated the judge in his order.

The judge observed that the 2023 order issued by the court had "not been complied with in true letter and spirit," necessitating the issuance of statutory notices to the concerned officers.