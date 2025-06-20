Major mishap averted as rear axle detaches from TNSTC bus in Tenkasi; four injured

TENKASI: A major mishap was narrowly avoided near Idaikal in Tenkasi district after the rear axle of a government TNSTC bus detached while it was in motion on the Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway on Friday. Of the 87 passengers on board, four sustained minor injuries.
The bus, operated by TNSTC’s Srivilliputhur depot in Virudhunagar district, was being driven by 52-year-old Sankaran of Vathirayiruppu. The vehicle was travelling from Madurai to Courtallam when the incident occurred.
Sources reported that the entire rear axle, including the paired tyres, suddenly came off at high speed, causing panic among passengers. However, Sankaran, who detected unusual vibrations and noises, managed to slow the bus down just in time. His quick presence of mind reportedly prevented a major catastrophe.
While four passengers suffered minor injuries, the rest escaped unharmed. Traffic on the busy Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway was briefly disrupted following the incident.