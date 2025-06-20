Major mishap averted as rear axle detaches from TNSTC bus in Tenkasi; four injured

TENKASI: A major mishap was narrowly avoided near Idaikal in Tenkasi district after the rear axle of a government TNSTC bus detached while it was in motion on the Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway on Friday. Of the 87 passengers on board, four sustained minor injuries.

The bus, operated by TNSTC’s Srivilliputhur depot in Virudhunagar district, was being driven by 52-year-old Sankaran of Vathirayiruppu. The vehicle was travelling from Madurai to Courtallam when the incident occurred.