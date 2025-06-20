Narrow escape for 87 after rear axle detaches from bus in Tenkasi, six hurt

TENKASI: Four school students, a nursing student, and an elderly man were injured after the rear axle of a government bus got detached when the vehicle was in motion on the Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway near Tenkasi on Friday.

The posterior end of the bus, which had 87 passengers onboard, landed on its belly in the middle of the NH. A video clip from the spot showed both rear tyres lying on the side, completely separated from the bus.

Several passengers suffered minor internal injuries after the bus landed with a thud. Srivilliputhur TNSTC depot branch manager Raja Guru told TNIE that the bus had RTO ‘fitness certificate’ to be operated on road.

The injured include students M Sami (15) of Idaikal, who sustained a fracture in his right lower leg and was referred to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital, and M Kavin (18) of Shengottai, who suffered a foot laceration and was admitted to Kadayanallur Government Hospital.

Four others who were treated as outpatients were T Hariharan (15), a student from Idaikal; M Sakthivel (17), student from Oormel Alagiyan; K Banupriya (18), a nursing student from Chokkampatti; and V Muniyasamy (71) of Rajapalayam, according to a police official.

“The bus, operated by the TNSTC’s Srivilliputhur depot in Virudhunagar, was driven by 52-year-old Shankaran of Vathirairuppu. He was operating the Madurai-Courtallam service when the mishap occurred. The rear axle, including the joint tyres, detached while the bus was nearing Idaikal. Sensing an unusual vibration, the driver had slowed down the vehicle in time, averting a major tragedy,” sources said.