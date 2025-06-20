Not necessary for woman to get husband's signature when applying for passport: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that it is not necessary for a woman to get the permission of her husband and take his signature before applying for a passport before the authority.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the ruling in a recent order while disposing of a petition filed by Revathy.

She sought a direction to the authorities to issue a fresh passport without insisting signature from her husband in a time bound manner.

The case of the petitioner was that she got married in the year 2023 and that there was a matrimonial dispute between the parties which resulted in her husband filing a petition before a local court, seeking for the dissolution of the marriage.

This petition was pending.

The petitioner, applied for a passport in April this year before the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in the city.

It was not processed and when enquired, the petitioner was informed that she must obtain the signature of her husband in Form-J and only thereafter, the application will be processed by RPO.

The RPO also took into consideration the pending dispute between the petitioner and her husband before the Court. It was under these circumstances, she filed the present petition.