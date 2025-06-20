People of Tamil Nadu will defeat Sangh Parivar politics, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: People of Tamil Nadu will defeat the politics of religion which is practised by Sangh Parivar in northern states, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said. Speaking after taking part in a human chain protest organised by the Madurai Federation for Religious Harmony on Thursday to oppose the Murugan Maanadu,

Thirumavalvan said through the protest, people of TN are conveying to the world that they are against religious politics.

“In northern states Sangh Parivar used religious politics to divide people. They are testing the same in Tamil Nadu. Since 1992, after the Babri Masjid issue, Sangh Parivar has been trying to rake up a controversy in Thiruparankundram and spread hatred against Muslims,” he said.

“BJP leaders like H Raja have made statements that they will convert Tamil Nadu into Ayodhya. But people of Tamil Nadu will never allow it, “ Thiruma said.

He added “Now they are making another attempt to woo Mukulathur community by organising the Murugan Maanadu. They will not succeed. We are not against the programme but are worried it will be used by Sangh outfits to unleash violence and destroy brotherhood among people.”