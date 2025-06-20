PMK founder Ramadoss calls out son’s ‘lie’, says DMK has no role in rift

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday dismissed party ‘working’ president Anbumani Ramadoss’ allegation that the DMK was attempting to destablise the Pattali Makkal Katchi by fuelling a rift within ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, calling it a “blatant lie.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Chennai, Ramadoss categorically denied any external involvement in the ongoing tussle within the party. “What would the DMK gain by doing such a thing?” he asked, terming Anbumani’s charge a “fabrication.” He said internal matters should not be attributed to outside forces without concrete evidence.

On the hospitalisation of two party MLAs - Assembly floor leader GK Mani and R Arul - ahead of the district general council meeting called by Anbumani, the PMK founder said, “They may have indeed been unwell.

They underwent check-ups, including blood tests, and I have been monitoring their health.” The hospitalisation had triggered speculation among Anbumani loyalists, who dismissed it as “drama” to avoid attending the meeting.

When asked whether Anbumani’s public statement expressing willingness to apologise to his father was sufficient or if he expected a personal apology, Sr Ramadoss said, “Time will tell.”

Our prayers not enough: Anbumani’s jibe at Mani

In Dharmapuri, Anbumani took a jibe at party veteran GK Mani who got hospitalised amid speculation that he did so to avoid the meet. “Has the honorary president of the party come to the meeting? We prayed for his well-being in Salem. It seems it will take a few days. I guess our prayers are not enough. I sincerely wish him and others good health,” he said