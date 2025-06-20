Will work to rout DMK from Salem: PMK Working President Anbumani

COIMBATORE: PMK ‘working’ president Anbumani Ramadoss urged party workers to work hard to defeat the DMK in Salem district.

Speaking at the district general council meeting of the party in Salem on Thursday, Ramadoss said Chief Minister MK Stalin has betrayed the Vanniyar community by not implementing the 10.5% reservation. He vowed that the PMK would work to defeat the DMK by ensuring the Dravidian party gets no assembly seats in the district.

“I am confident that the Vanniyar community as a whole would not vote for the DMK in the upcoming assembly election. This has caused fear in the DMK. The chief minister has betrayed the trust by saying that he will give internal reservation to the Vanniyar community for four years.

"He has been repeatedly lying that internal reservation can be given only after the central government conducts a caste-wise census,” Anbumani said.

“In the last assembly election, the DMK won only one seat in Salem. They should not win a single seat in the upcoming poll. Time has come to send the DMK government home,” he added.

Targeting the CM, Anbumani further said, “In states like Bihar and Odisha, the state government has completed the caste survey. The Karnataka government has announced that the exercise will be conducted again. But the chief minsiter says he has no authority (to do so).”

In a subtle reference to the rift within his party, Anbumani said allegations against him are 100% false.