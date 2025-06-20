Tamil Nadu govt mulls new industrial estate; Stalin highlights MSME growth

CHENNAI: The state government is actively considering a proposal from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) seeking the allocation of 1,000 acres of land to establish a new industrial estate within a 50 km radius of Chennai.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 16th edition of ACMEE 2025, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the request submitted by AIEMA president RSS Satish Babu “will certainly be considered.” Babu, in his remarks, highlighted the space constraints manufacturers face in Ambattur and stressed that a new estate on the city’s outskirts would support the chief minister’s goal of making TN a $1 trillion economy.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu ranks third in the country for the number of registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with over 3.5 million units generating 24.7 million jobs. He added that the state contributes 11.9% to India’s manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) and leads in the production of motor vehicles, garments, and leather goods, while ranking second in textiles, machinery, and electronics.

Criticising the previous AIADMK government, Stalin said his government had allocated Rs 6,626 crore to the MSME sector in just three years, compared to Rs 3,617.6 crore in AIADMK’s rule. The current year’s allocation stands at Rs 1,918.2 crore. The biennial ACMEE exhibition, organised by AIEMA, has grown from 435 to 468 exhibitors and features 120 international brands.

Over 35,000 visitors are expected, with projected deals worth Rs 750 crore.