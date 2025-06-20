Tamil Nadu school principal booked under SC/ST Act

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police on Thursday registered an FIR against the principal of a government girls’ higher secondary school in Sriperumbudur under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly criminally intimidating a tribal Irular parent who had approached her seeking a transfer certificate for her daughter.

The FIR has been filed against Gnana Selva Jothi, the principal of Sriperumbudur Girls Higher Secondary School, who is currently absconding. The action follows a protest staged a week ago by around 20 Irular community members and social activists outside the school, demanding action against the principal for allegedly using casteist and derogatory language against the parent.

According to the FIR, the complainant, S Ragini, first approached the principal on 3 June to obtain a transfer certificate for her daughter studying in Class 7. She alleged that the principal not only refused to issue the TC but also spoke to her in a harsh manner and failed to offer her a seat, despite chairs being available in the office.

Ragini was reportedly made to visit the principal again on June 9 and 11.

On June 11, the principal allegedly insulted her appearance in the presence of other teachers. The complainant added that another parent, who had met the principal just before her, had been offered a chair, which she claimed highlighted the discriminatory treatment meted out to her.

Based on her complaint, Sriperumbudur Inspector S Dharmalingam registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation and use of obscene language, along with applicable provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior police and education department officials, who were present during the earlier protest, had initially defended the principal, denying the use of any casteist language.