TN govt turns down centre’s order to distribute three months’ ration at one go

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has turned down the union government’s directive to distribute three months’ entitlement of rice and wheat in advance to NFSA (National Food Security Act) cardholders.

In May, the Union Food department had asked Tamil Nadu and other states to supply food grains for June, July, and August at one go to NFSA beneficiaries. It had directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to coordinate with the state government for advance lifting and distribution.

The centre attributed the decision to the need to avoid losses due to adverse weather conditions and other factors.

The directive from the Deputy Director of the Statistics division, Department of Food and Public Distribution, advised states to lift food grains in advance and ensure immediate distribution, citing the upcoming monsoon season and the anticipated logistical and storage challenges caused by adverse weather conditions such as floods.

Sources from the FCI told TNIE that while the state government initially agreed to lift food grains in advance from the FCI, it later decided against the move. A few states, including Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, have already distributed three months’ worth of rice at one go to beneficiaries. According to union government guidelines, the FCI is required to maintain sufficient food grain stocks to meet six months’ demand.

The proposed advance lifting is expected to enhance rice storage capacity and help minimise storage losses at warehouses.

However, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department has raised several practical challenges in implementing bulk distribution. It has informed the centre that the existing system of monthly distribution will continue for now.