TNEB cuts annual losses to Rs 800 crore, reports Rs 70,000 crore revenue

VELLORE: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has significantly reduced its annual losses to Rs 800 crore, down from previous years, says Managing Director J Radhakrishnan announced on Thursday.

The board reported a revenue of Rs 70,000 crore this fiscal, aided by a Rs 17,000 crore subsidy from the state government and an additional Rs 17,000 crore allocated to offset losses.

"Prudent financial management and government support have helped curtail losses," Radhakrishnan said during an inspection of the upcoming Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Vellore, slated for inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 25.

He also confirmed that power connections and transformer setups for the Rs 150-crore hospital will be operational by inauguration day, with backup generator facilities in place. Additionally, a 230-kilowatt substation at Adukkamparai Government Hospital will be functional within three months.

To prevent monsoon-related outages, TNEB plans to install three new substations in Vellore region, which currently requires 1,257 MW. Tamil Nadu’s total power capacity stands at 14,800 MW, with the 1,320 MW Udangudi plant set for launch soon. The state leads nationally in wind and hydro power generation, with over 20,000 renewable energy sources, he added.

TNEB has sought approval to install smart metres for 1.42 crore consumers, aligning with national initiatives. Radhakrishnan assured no tariff hikes for domestic users, citing CM Stalin’s directive. The board will also address staff shortages through government-approved recruitment.

"Agricultural and industrial growth owes much to uninterrupted power supply, propelling TN to India’s second-largest industrial hub," he added. With pending projects now funded, TNEB aims to expedite pending works.

Collector VR Subbulakshmi and senior officials accompanied the MD during the review.