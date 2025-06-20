Untreated sewage discharged into canal irrigating 12,762 acres: Farmers in TN'S Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers raised strong concerns over pollution of the Melakal canal and demanded reforms in water distribution from the Thamirabarani river during the agriculture grievance redressal meeting held in the district on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by District Revenue Officer (DRO) A Ravichandran, was attended by officials from the agriculture, revenue, and other departments.

P Arumuganainar, a farmer from V Kovilpathu near Seithunganallur, complained that civic bodies in Vittilapuram, V Kovilpathu, Seithunganallur, and other villages under Karungulam union were discharging untreated wastewater directly into the Melakal canal. This canal, branching off from the Maruthur anaicut on the Thamirabarani river, irrigates over 12,762 acres through 17 system tanks.

He alleged that Karungulam union authorities had constructed drain canals that led straight into the Melakal canal, contaminating the water and resulting in weed growth, livestock diseases, and health hazards for the local population.

When questioned by DRO Ravichandran, Karungulam union officials admitted that the drain canals were indeed connected up to the junction of the streets and canal. They informed the administration that plans are underway to construct soak pits to prevent wastewater from mixing with irrigation water.

Meanwhile, Maharaj Paldurai, a farmer from Sathankulam, demanded that the district administration ensure surplus water from the Thamirabarani river be diverted to the Sadayaneri flood carrier canal. He criticised the current system, claiming that surplus water is being directed to system tanks, sidelining arid areas such as Udangudi and Sathankulam.

Citing a G.O from 1985, Paldurai pointed out that six tanks, including Vellamadamkulam, Udayarkulam, Muthalaikulam, and Velarikaiyoorani, were granted access to the Sadayaneri canal. He argued that this allocation was unjust and called for the scrapping of the GO, stressing that system tanks should be filled progressively through their respective channels as per traditional British-era practices.

The Sadayaneri canal, constructed in 1973, carries floodwater from Kalvai tank to the Sadayaneri tank in Udangudi union. It was further extended to Puthantharuvai in 1991.