AIADMK goes to cops over EPS cartoon

CHENNAI: The functionaries of the AIADMK’s information technology (IT) wing and advocates’ wing on Friday lodged complaints with the police across many places in the state, demanding action against IT wing secretary of the ruling DMK and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa for the controversial content targeting opposition party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The petitions said that a cartoon posted by the DMK’s IT wing on its social platforms on June 17 denigrated Palaniswami and the AIADMK flag. They urged the police to take swift action to remove the posts with the cartoon from all platforms. The cartoon in question depicted Palaniswami lying down half naked with eyes shut with his thoughts that he did not care about Keezhadi since his priority is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the complaints filed by AIADMK on Friday, DMK’s IT wing took to social media again, alleging that the opposition party’s complaints against the DMK were a diversionary tactic since it lacked courage to question its ally BJP on the issue. Defending the cartoon, it said “We merely exposed the AIADMK’s non-functioning leadership”.