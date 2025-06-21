As Andhra Pradesh bans TN mangoes, traders shut shops in support of farmers

VELLORE: Over 100 shops in the Bharatharami area of Vellore district downed shutters on Friday in solidarity with the mango farmers, who have been reeling under losses following a ban imposed by the Chittoor district administration in Andhra Pradesh on allowing Totapuri mangoes from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to enter AP.

However, when asked about the state’s response to the traders’ strike and the mounting distress among farmers, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan offered a terse response stating that the Tamil Nadu government will take action, without elaborating further.

He made the remark while addressing the press following the inauguration of a newly-built Government Arts and Science College at KV Kuppam in Vellore. The college was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Duraimurugan said, “The people of this constituency have been demanding a college for a long time, and today the chief minister has fulfilled it.” A request has also been made for a 100-bed hospital to be set up in the area, which would be taken up with the chief minister, he added.

However, the function was briefly disrupted when KV Kuppam MLA and AIADMK ally Poovai Jaganmoorthy rushed to the stage before the minister finished his speech. After Duraimurugan’s address, Jaganmoorthy insisted on speaking and asserted that he had promised to establish the college and was actively pushing for a hospital. “As MLA of this constituency, I will continue to press the state government for additional concessions,” he said.