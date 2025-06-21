Coimbatore Collector steps in to secure college admission for bereaved girl

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar stepped in to help a girl to get an admission in a private college in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Natchatra (18) of Varapatti in Sultanpettai Union in Coimbatore district was unable to continue her higher education after completing Class 12 due to the recent demise of her father.

She even had to work in a mill along with her mother Jayanthi.

The collector came to know about the girl's situation on June 18 when he arrived to inspect developmental works at Kulathupalayam village near Varapatti.

Thereafter, he helped the girl to get an admission to the B.Sc Computer Science course at the KPR Arts and Science College, near Arasur, under the Kalloori Kanavu Scheme, an extension of Naan Muthalvan Scheme, to support the higher education of underprivileged students.

Under the scheme, no fee is collected from the students till completion of the course.

On Thursday, Natchatra and her mother met the collector and expressed their gratitude. The collector advised the girl to study well.