Demand for reorganisation of village panchayats in Kadambur & Bargur Hills grows

ERODE: The reorganisation of administrative units based on demographics is attempted to meet development goals. With increasing population several villages in Kadambur Hills are beset with lack of adequate civic amenities. In this situation, the need to form a separate panchayat union with Kadambur as its headquarters by separating the village panchayats of Guthiyalathur, Gundri and Makkampalayam from the Sathyamangalam panchayat union has been widely felt among residents of these hill villages.

The people feel such a reorganisation is essential for the development of hill villages. K Ramasamy, the Treasurer of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People's Association, said, "The population in the hill villages has now increased. For example, the Guthiyalathur village panchayat in Kadambur Hills alone has a population of around 19,000. There are about 65 hamlets under this. In addition, the population has also increased in Gundri and Makkambalayam village panchayats. These three village panchayats, although located in Kadambur Hills, come under the Sathyamangalam panchayat union. Due to population growth, the needs of people in hill villages have also increased. But development work in hill villages is below the expectation of the people. We are struggling to meet our basic needs, including drinking water."

"Whatever be the need, we have to travel a long distance to Sathyamangalam. In addition, our villages were unable to get special schemes for the hilly areas as they fall under the Sathyamangalam union," he added.