Demand for reorganisation of village panchayats in Kadambur & Bargur Hills grows

ERODE: The reorganisation of administrative units based on demographics is attempted to meet development goals. With increasing population several villages in Kadambur Hills are beset with lack of adequate civic amenities. In this situation, the need to form a separate panchayat union with Kadambur as its headquarters by separating the village panchayats of Guthiyalathur, Gundri and Makkampalayam from the Sathyamangalam panchayat union has been widely felt among residents of these hill villages.
The people feel such a reorganisation is essential for the development of hill villages. K Ramasamy, the Treasurer of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People's Association, said, "The population in the hill villages has now increased. For example, the Guthiyalathur village panchayat in Kadambur Hills alone has a population of around 19,000. There are about 65 hamlets under this. In addition, the population has also increased in Gundri and Makkambalayam village panchayats. These three village panchayats, although located in Kadambur Hills, come under the Sathyamangalam panchayat union. Due to population growth, the needs of people in hill villages have also increased. But development work in hill villages is below the expectation of the people. We are struggling to meet our basic needs, including drinking water."
"Whatever be the need, we have to travel a long distance to Sathyamangalam. In addition, our villages were unable to get special schemes for the hilly areas as they fall under the Sathyamangalam union," he added.
"Therefore, the Guthiyalathur village panchayat should be divided into four village panchayats. Along with them, the Makkampalayam, Gundri village panchayats, and the Thingalur village panchayat of the Talavadi union should be merged, and a separate panchayat union should be formed with Kadambur as its headquarters. This will lead to developments in the hill villages of Kadambur Hills. Therefore, the state government should fulfill this demand."
Similarly, the hill villagers are also demanding that Bargur village panchayat should be divided into five village panchayats.
VP Gunasekaran, the Coordinator of the Tamilnadu Tribal People's Association, said, "About 20,000 people and about 14,000 voters reside in various villages, including Merku Malai, Kizhakku Malai, Bargur, Kuttaiyur, Kathirimalai, and Solaganai, under the Bargur village panchayat. There is only one panchayat secretary to oversee development projects in these villages. It is a difficult task for one officer to simultaneously supervise projects and listen to the grievances of the people. As this is an obstacle to the development of the hill villages in Bargur Hills, the Bargur Panchayat should be divided into five village panchayats."
Speaking to TNIE, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said, "Separate proposals have been sent to the government regarding these demands."