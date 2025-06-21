Kodanad case suspect pleads court to inspect crime scenes

COIMBATORE: The counsel for the tenth suspect in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Jithin Joy, on Friday moved the District Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam for an inspection of the crime scenes. This was opposed by the prosecution counsel, who highlighted the dismissal of a similar petition filed by three other suspects. Following the arguments, Judge N Muralidharan adjourned the hearing to July 18.

Three more suspects in this case had also filed similar petitions in 2020. While those petitions are pending before the court, Joy's counsel on Friday filed an interim amendment petition, asking the court to inspect the scene of occurrences.

Special Public Prosecutor Shajahan said the defense counsel argued in favor of seeking permission to inspect the scene of occurrence. "However, we opposed it as it is unnecessary while the case is under trial," he stated.

"We stressed that a similar petition was already submitted before the court in 2020, and that it was dismissed by the court. The scene of occurrence was already inspected by government officials, and a detailed report was submitted to the court. We explained that this petition would affect the trial. The court has ordered us to submit our objections in writing at the next hearing," Shajahan said.

Joy's Counsel, Advocate K Vijayan, said this petition differed from the previous petition, and each interim petition has reasons based on circumstances and needs.

"The case has been moving at a fast pace. Already three suspects (the third, fifth, and eighth) submitted petitions to the court asking to inspect the scene of occurrence, and the reason for the petition filed by Jithin Joy is different from the previous petition. The place of occurrence was already inspected by government officials, and there is a possibility of disturbances," Vijayan said.

"We already raised a few questions during the cross-examination about the places where the security guards of the Kodanad Estate were found murdered and assaulted by the gang involved in the heist. We raised doubts over changes to a tree. So the status of the place is one of the major factors in this case. If there are changes and disturbances, that should be known to the suspects and the court as well," Vijayan added. The suspects KV Sayan and Jithin Joy appeared for the hearing.