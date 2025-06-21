Leopard kills four-year-old girl in Valparai; body found after 17-hour search

COIMBATORE: The body of a four-year-old girl, M Roshini Kumari, who was dragged away and killed by a leopard, was found on Saturday morning, nearly 17 hours after the tragic incident occurred near her home at Pachamalai in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Valparai.

The child, daughter of Manoj Munda and Monica Devi from Jharkhand, was taken by the leopard around 6.30pm on Friday evening while she was standing with her mother, who was fetching water near their home. The big cat dragged her into nearby tea fields in full view of her mother.

After an overnight search involving 40 forest department personnel, drones, and a sniffer dog named Bairava, the girl’s remains were found around 11.30am on Saturday 700 metres from her house, in a eucalyptus grove. Shockingly, parts of her body had been partially consumed by the leopard.