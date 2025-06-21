‘Long way ahead for dignified life for Lankan Tamil refugees’: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: DMK’s parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday said the present DMK government in Tamil Nadu is doing its best to be inclusive by making schemes like Naan Mudhalvan and Puthumai Pen (which aim to support the education and skilling of youngsters) available to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in the state.

At a panel discussion organised as part of a solidarity event organised on World Refugee Day by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she added, “There is still a long distance to go… where asking for charity can stop and they (Sri Lankan Tamil refugees) can take their life into their own hands, and live a life of dignity.”

Margriet Veenma, deputy Chief of Mission of India said governments, corporations and civil societies must unite to develop innovative solutions for refugees during times of growing needs and limited resources.

Author Vijidharan said, “Solidarity will be most powerful when everyone stands together for each other’s rights… leading to a situation where there is no need for Maruvaazhvu Mugam (rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils).”

The panel featured achievers from the Sri Lankan refugee community, including Neha and Johnson, working in creative fields. Minister for Minorities Welfare SM Nasar also took part.