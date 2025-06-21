Madras High Court asks DVAC to file cases against two IAS officers

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a criminal case against two IAS officers – C Kamaraj and M Vallalar – and suspended additional milk commissioner G Christhudhas, over an alleged scam in the procurement of registers for over 8,000 primary milk co-operative societies in 2019-20.

Justice B Pugalendhi issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by Christhudhas challenging the orders through which he was suspended and prevented from retiring from service, a day before his superannuation in 2022.

As per the court order, Kamaraj, the then dairy development director and Aavin MD, decided in 2019 that all primary milk co-operative societies should maintain uniformity in accounts using five specific registers. Quotations were obtained from six co-operative stores, and the Thoothukudi co-operative store, which quoted the lowest price of Rs 2,282.10, was approved. After Kamaraj’s transfer, Vallalar reapproved the decision in February 2020.