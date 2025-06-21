Model schools give wings to dreams of TN government school students

THENI: The state government established residential schools across Tamil Nadu in 2022 to prepare students for competitive exams including NEET, JEE and CLAT.

A bunch of students from the first batch of the model school in Theni have secured admission in engineering and law courses in central government educational institutions.

According to sources, the school gave coaching to 102 students, of which 40 each appeared for NEET and JEE respectively, and 22 sat for CLAT. Of these, seven scored between 200 and 300 marks in NEET. The rest of the students just managed pass mark. R Naveenkumar, the school topper, secured 464 out of 720 marks.

Among the 40 who appeared for JEE, three have got admission in IIT- Bhubaneshwar. Four students bagged admission in Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI). After clearing CLAT, three students have got admission in Dr Ambedkar Law University while another students got admission in Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to TNIE, the HM of Theni model school C Mutharasppan said unlike the other schools which admitted Class XI and XII students, his school took in students who were in Class IX. " The teachers made students revise the lessons thoroughly several times and it has produced good results. Naveenkumar, who topped the school in NEET, will not get the 7.5% quota reserved for government school students as had studied in an aided school", he said.