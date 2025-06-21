Salem education officer likens PG teacher to actress Shakeela, probe ordered

SALEM: The Salem School Education Department has launched an inquiry against a top officer of the district Samagra Shiksha for behaving indecently toward a female postgraduate teacher of a Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Nangavalli.

The alleged incident happened 10 days ago when a top officer visited the school and inspected its hostel. Later, he went to a classroom where a teacher was teaching Class 12 students. It is alleged the officer commented that the teacher resembles actress Shakeela, said sources from the school education department. The actress is known for her roles in soft-core movies.

The teacher filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Cell and the Salem district educational officer, seeking departmental action. The complaint stated she was emotionally disturbed over the officer’s conduct.

“The officer asked me to note down his mobile number and call him later after I was asked to step out of the classroom,” the complaint further stated. Three days ago, the district administration ordered the school education department to hold an inquiry based on the complaint received at the Chief Minister’s Cell.

Subsequently, District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools was designated as the inquiry officer. The DEO conducted inquiries with the teacher, headmistress, the accused officer, and students at the school on Thursday and Friday, the sources added. Meanwhile, PG teachers urged the department to take stringent action against him.

Chief Educational Officer M Kabir told TNIE that the an inquiry is underway and action will be taken based on the inquiry report.