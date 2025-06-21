Water inflow rises in Hogenakkal, tourism banned

DHARMAPURI: The water inflow levels in Hogenakkal increased to 19,000 cusecs on Friday. Due to this sudden rise, Dharmapuri collector issued a flood alert and closed down tourism activities in Hogenakkal.

Over the past few days, rains have been lashing the catchment areas of the Cauvery in Karnataka. This has resulted in water storage levels in the Krishna Sagar Dam (KRS) and Kabini to increase, and over 25,000 cusecs of water has been discharged. This water reached the banks of Cauvery near Biligundlu on Friday morning, leading to an increase in water levels.

In the early hours of Friday, water inflow in Hogenakkal reached 9,500 cusecs, and have been steadily rising since, and by 9 am, water inflow reached 14,000 cusecs. Following this collector issued a flood alert and issued a temporary ban on tourism activities in Hogenakkal. By 9 pm, the water levels increased to 19,000 cusecs.

Officials in the district administration said, "The rains have been increasing in the water catchment areas in the Cauvery for the past few days, and it is reported that 10,000 cusecs have been released. This water reached Hogenakkal on Friday. Further on Wednesday, another 15,000 cusecs was released from Kabini. We expected about 25,000 cusecs by Saturday, and the levels may rise even further. We are taking necessary steps."

Moreover, the fire, revenue, police, and other department officials are closely monitoring the situation. There is no cause for concern as Hogenakkal is capable of withstanding an inflow of more than 3.5 lakh cusecs easily, they added. Meanwhile, fire and police staff have urged people to stay away from the banks of the Cauvery as a precaution.