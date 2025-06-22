3,634 differently-abled persons to be nominated to local bodies soon: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that a total of 3,634 persons with disabilities will be nominated to local bodies immediately, for which the application process will commence at the district level on July 1.

Addressing the felicitation event organised by different organisations of PwDs at the renovated Valluvar Kottam to thank the CM for the representation provided to disabled people in local bodies, he said this will include 650 persons to urban local bodies and 2,984 persons to rural local bodies.

It was the first event to be organised at the Valluvar Kottam, after it was renovated at a cost of Rs 80 crore, which included a conference hall with a seating capacity of around 1,400 persons.

During the budget session of the Assembly in April, suitable legislative amendments were passed to enable the representation of 13,357 PwDs to all levels of local bodies through local bodies.

Before coming on stage, Stalin visited the renovated campus, including the landmark chariot structure that was beautified with lights.

Speaking to a packed crowd of PwDs, the CM said, “A committee has been formed with district collector as head. A PwD will also be a member of the committee. Those who are nominated can take part in the local body meetings. Similar to the elected representative, nominated PwD will also be given honorarium.”

Regarding the renovation of Valluvar Kottam, Stalin said, “Kalaignar laid foundation stone for this ‘cultural treasure’ in 1974. AIADMK generally abandon the projects of DMK. They would not maintain the buildings, memorials built by us. Similarly this Valluvar Kottam, which was left without maintenance, has been renovated with renewed splendour.”

He also appealed to the associations for PwDs to work jointly with the government and said all should grow as an inclusive society.