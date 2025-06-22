Leaders, devotees throng Madurai for Muruga maanadu

MADURAI: Political leaders and people from all walks of life are making a beeline for the Muruga Bakthargalin Aanmeega Maanadu, which is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at Amma Thidal near Vandiyur Tollgate in Madurai city.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and his Maharashtra counterpart C P Radhakrishnan visited the venue on the eve of Muruga maanadu (conference).

“Lord Murugan is our supreme lord. He is our identity. Lord Shiva is worshipped all over Bharat and by Hindus all over the world. As we know Lord Murugan is the son of Lord Shiva, he is our God, our ‘arathaiya’ and our identity. I have visited all temples in India, but to see them all together is amazing, thanks to Hindu Munnani for organising the event (Muruga maanadu),” said Ravi on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after visiting makeshift creation of six abodes of Lord Murugan made at the Muruga maanadu venue, Ravi said this is above politics. “It is about who we are. I am very happy to have darshan of all six (abodes of Lord Murugan) at one place.”

A large space spread over 8 lakh square feet has been allocated for the event, while seating arrangements have been made for over 1 lakh people. The event is expected to begin from 3 pm.