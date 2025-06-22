PMK leader Anbumani slams Centre over EWS reservation

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the union government for granting 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among forward castes, despite their (forward castes) total population in India being just 7% and only 0.5% of them falling under the EWS category.

Calling it a grave injustice to backward communities, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately conduct a caste-based census to facilitate the restoration of the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of yesteryear leader V Aanaimuthu, who fought for social justice, Anbumani recalled the veteran’s tireless efforts in securing 27% reservation for backwards classes across India. He announced that PMK would install a statue of Aanaimuthu to honour his contribution to social justice.

Training his guns on the ruling DMK, Anbumani alleged that backward communities were being used merely as a vote bank. “Despite meeting the chief minister (M K Stalin) five times over the past four years and seeking 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars, the government has failed to take any concrete steps in this regard,” he said.

He accused the DMK’s legal team of mishandling the case, leading to the court striking down the quota. While the 10% quota for EWS continues, a similar internal reservation for Vanniyars was quashed, he pointed out.

Anbumani also criticised CM Stalin’s claim that the state lacks powers to conduct a caste census, calling it “a blatant lie”. “If Karnataka, Bihar, and Odisha could carry it out using state powers, why not Tamil Nadu?” he questioned.

The PMK would soon launch a massive protest demanding a caste census in Tamil Nadu, he warned, adding that proper data are crucial to ensure education and employment opportunities reach the most deprived communities.