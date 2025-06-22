Puducherry Agriculture Minister meets with accident, escapes unhurt; one security personnel injured

A motorcycle reportedly made an abrupt turn onto the main road from a side lane, prompting the car driver to swerve to avoid a collision.

In the process, the vehicle hit a large rock lying by the roadside.

The front of the vehicle was found badly damaged. The minister and the driver were unharmed, but the minister's personal security official sustained minor injuries.

Locals quickly arranged for an ambulance, and the injured officer was taken for medical treatment.