Retaining wall of Sengulam Tank in Coimbatore is ready, says CCMC chief

COIMBATORE: With the southwest monsoon already setting in, residents of Kuniyamuthur and nearby localities have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to expedite the remaining construction works along the Sengulam Tank.

The 265-acre tank, near Kuniyamuthur, has frequently caused flooding in adjacent neighbourhoods during monsoon seasons. It poses a threat to nearby residential areas if protective measures are not completed on time.

Recognising the risk, the CCMC initiated a Rs 15-crore project under the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Development Fund (TNUIDF) to construct a 1.85-kilometre-long retaining wall along the tank's western bund.

The project also includes the laying of a tar road from Netaji Nagar in Kulathupalayam to the Kuniyamuthur-Sundakkamuthur Road, along with the installation of 120 streetlights. These developments are expected to significantly benefit over 3,500 residents, including those living in the 720 tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Ward 91.

"In the past, we have suffered so much during the rains. Water from the tank would gush into our streets. We hope this time, the new wall and road will protect our homes," said M Rajalakshmi, a resident of Kulathupalayam.