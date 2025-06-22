Retaining wall of Sengulam Tank in Coimbatore is ready, says CCMC chief

COIMBATORE: With the southwest monsoon already setting in, residents of Kuniyamuthur and nearby localities have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to expedite the remaining construction works along the Sengulam Tank.
The 265-acre tank, near Kuniyamuthur, has frequently caused flooding in adjacent neighbourhoods during monsoon seasons. It poses a threat to nearby residential areas if protective measures are not completed on time.
Recognising the risk, the CCMC initiated a Rs 15-crore project under the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Development Fund (TNUIDF) to construct a 1.85-kilometre-long retaining wall along the tank's western bund.
The project also includes the laying of a tar road from Netaji Nagar in Kulathupalayam to the Kuniyamuthur-Sundakkamuthur Road, along with the installation of 120 streetlights. These developments are expected to significantly benefit over 3,500 residents, including those living in the 720 tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Ward 91.
"In the past, we have suffered so much during the rains. Water from the tank would gush into our streets. We hope this time, the new wall and road will protect our homes," said M Rajalakshmi, a resident of Kulathupalayam.
Previously, the bund road was just an earthen path, which was unsafe, especially at night, due to the absence of lighting and a proper retaining structure. The corporation has now completed around 1 km of the retaining wall and is currently focusing on road construction atop the bund, which is expected to be completed in the next three months.
"The tank is placid now, but with the monsoon picking up, we are worried," said R Eashwaran, a resident of Kuniyamuthur. "The wall is a welcome move, but without the road, connectivity is still poor. We urge the corporation to speed up the remaining work."
Earlier efforts to prevent flooding included constructing stormwater drains under the Capital Grant Fund (CGF) at Rs 4.98 crore. A new proposal worth Rs 1.45 cr has been submitted to extend the drain network in JJ Nagar and Sundakkamuthur Main Road.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "The retaining wall construction has been completed, and so the people need not worry about the rainy season as the water won't overflow. Only the road construction work on the bunds is remaining now, which will be completed in the next three months."
As the skies grow darker with monsoon clouds, residents can only hope the final phases of the project are completed swiftly before nature tests the city's preparedness once again.