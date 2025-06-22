Scars of Kallakurichi hooch horror linger

KALLAKURICHI: At 3.45 am on June 19, 2024, 28-year-old G Praveen, a wall painter, arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kallakurichi with symptoms of vomiting and severe abdominal pain.

Unaware that his symptoms were caused by a brew laced with toxic methanol, that would soon result in the worst hooch tragedy Tamil Nadu had witnessed in decades, the doctors there treated the single parent of two boys as an out-patient and sent him home.

Praveen returned dead to the same hospital within six hours, effectively orphaning his sons Joshua (7) and Moses (6); their mother had left the family five years ago. The children, who told TNIE that their father is now “sleeping under the mud”, terribly miss Praveen and their daily joy rides with him on his bike.

Praveen consumed the hooch on June 18 with his uncle D Suresh (45), not because he was an alcoholic like his uncle. Suresh, who worked as a loadman, died at his home shortly before Praveen.

Alcohol was, in fact, a rare whim for Praveen, which started only after he separated from his wife, said his mother, G Regina (47).

“I think of my boy every minute, imagining how I could have saved him that day and feel suicidal. But I must live for his sons and support them. I see my son’s smile in my elder grandson, Yesuva (Joshua) and that is my only solace,” she said, recalling how Praveen was a deeply cherished son and brother, beloved to everyone in their extended family as he was the only male child in his generation.

The government machinery, which failed to sense the gravity of the unfolding tragedy when it first got its alert through Praveen’s hospital visit, swung into action later on June 19 as more people started arriving dead at the hospital, after an initial thoughtless bid at denying that the deaths were due to hooch.