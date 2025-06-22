Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce slams railway board for assigning TN aspirants exam centres in other states

TIRUNELVELI: Accusing the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of attempting to prevent Tamil candidates from attending competitive exams, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce on Saturday condemned the allocation of exam centres in other states for Tamil Nadu aspirants and warned of a massive protest and legal action if the issue is not addressed immediately.

In a statement Bruce said that for instance, a woman candidate from Thachanallur in Tirunelveli, who had applied for the railway recruitment exam scheduled for June 23, was asked to appear for the exam at Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology, located in Nedumparambu near Attingal, around 18 km from Varkala railway station in Kerala. Calling the decision highly condemnable and discriminatory, Bruce pointed out that Tirunelveli, often referred to as the Oxford of South India, has numerous colleges and examination infrastructure. It is unfortunate and objectionable that instead of allotting centres within such a well-equipped district, the railway board is sending candidates to other states."

He questioned, "Does the railway board intend to keep Tamil Nadu students from appearing in the exams by doing this?"

He further urged the board to provide exam centres within the candidates' districts immediately, or continued 'biased decisions' by them would lead to a massive protest. Public interest litigations would also be filed in the appropriate court to stop the alleged discrimination.